Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

