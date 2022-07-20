SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

