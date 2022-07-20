Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $649,520.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $649,520.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,107,574,552 coins and its circulating supply is 10,212,736,158 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

