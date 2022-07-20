Sentivate Trading 36.4% Higher This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $42,711.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.70 or 1.00043508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

