ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 396.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

