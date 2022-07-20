ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %

NOW stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.31, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.76. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.