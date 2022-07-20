ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. 2,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

