Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,815. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

