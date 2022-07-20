Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 35,416 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,416 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 304,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 665,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 187,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 346,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

