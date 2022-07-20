Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,600 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 54,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

