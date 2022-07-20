Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 162 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.04. 2,511,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,896,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.80 and its 200 day moving average is $328.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

