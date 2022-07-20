Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 5,933 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $23,082,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 166,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,934. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

