Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 688 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after buying an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,069. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

