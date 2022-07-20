Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 274.96 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.