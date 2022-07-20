Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 66 ($0.79) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.11) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.03) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.36).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock opened at GBX 68.48 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.67. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.04 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.19 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

About ITV

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,111.03). In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,111.03). Also, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($249,017.82).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.