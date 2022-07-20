Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Drops By 27.0%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

