Short Interest in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Increases By 23.1%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 698,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $87,018,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 288.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after buying an additional 1,054,324 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

