Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Expands By 28.0%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 534,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 173,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $3,442,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,293,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.