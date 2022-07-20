Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Drops By 21.4%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 350,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Argan has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $506.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Argan by 16.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Argan by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argan by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Argan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Argan by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 66,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

