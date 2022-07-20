Short Interest in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Increases By 40.0%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlueRiver Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,450,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BLUA stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,058. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

