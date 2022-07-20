Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 27.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,115. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

