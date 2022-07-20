Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Declines By 27.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Cardiff Oncology Price Performance
CRDF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.58.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
