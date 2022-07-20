Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Declines By 27.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CRDF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

