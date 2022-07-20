Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Expands By 39.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,143. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.95%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

