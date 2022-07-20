Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expands By 40.9%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

CGI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $84.47. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,674. CGI has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

