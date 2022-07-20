Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Rises By 28.6%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:CNNB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Cincinnati Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

