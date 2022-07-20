Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expands By 37.1%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 93,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

