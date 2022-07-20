Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Grows By 39.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 939,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,112. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

