Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 25.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of DDEJF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.87 and a current ratio of 26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

