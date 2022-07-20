Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declines By 32.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

