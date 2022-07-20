Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Increases By 25.8%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 342,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE EARN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

