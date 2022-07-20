Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Rises By 23.6%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 33,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,749. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

