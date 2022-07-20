Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Drops By 29.7%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General European Strategic Investments Stock Up 11.0 %

GESI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 16,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36. General European Strategic Investments has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

General European Strategic Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

