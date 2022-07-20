Short Interest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Rises By 36.6%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 17,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

