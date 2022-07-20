Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Drops By 28.7%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 367,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,877. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,387.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 66,809 shares of company stock worth $620,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

