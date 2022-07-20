Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declines By 26.4%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,460. The firm has a market cap of $611.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

