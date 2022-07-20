Short Interest in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Increases By 39.4%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IMGO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 323,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

