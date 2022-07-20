Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Decreases By 29.0%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Immuneering Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,453. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering
In related news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.