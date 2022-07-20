Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Decreases By 29.0%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,453. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

