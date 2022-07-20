Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Decreases By 24.6%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
IN8bio Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of INAB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
