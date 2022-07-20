Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Drops By 23.2%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

IIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

