Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Increases By 35.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 53,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

KROS traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,887. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $733.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

