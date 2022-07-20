Short Interest in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Drops By 32.2%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 7.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.