Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rises By 47.0%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert A. Lippe purchased 29,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liquidia by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 29,339,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,152. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

