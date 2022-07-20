Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 30.4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LM Funding America Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.64.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
A number of research firms have commented on LMFA. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
