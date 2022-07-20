Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rises By 42.7%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 4.5 %

LVMUY opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVMUY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($823.23) to €830.00 ($838.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($834.34) to €723.00 ($730.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($797.98) to €815.00 ($823.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($686.87) to €700.00 ($707.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.00.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

