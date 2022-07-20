Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rises By 32.0%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 2,151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

