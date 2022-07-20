Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Decreases By 29.2%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,739,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 24,411,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,228,414. Net Savings Link has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

