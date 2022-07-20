Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expands By 28.7%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $265.19. The stock had a trading volume of 784,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,756. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.