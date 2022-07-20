Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Grows By 34.4%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,086,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 2,295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,287.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Poste Italiane in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.66) to €14.00 ($14.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.57) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Poste Italiane Price Performance

PITAF stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Further Reading

