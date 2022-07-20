Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Rises By 42.3%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,054. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

