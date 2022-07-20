Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Rises By 42.3%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,054. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
