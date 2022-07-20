Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Drops By 23.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PXS. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.